YOUR HEALTH: Artificial Intelligence as a disease preventer

Using artificial intelligence for health care can be revolutionary.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Artificial Intelligence, or AI, allows machines to work more efficiently and solve problems faster.

It's already in the operating room with robot-assisted surgeries and behind the scenes safeguarding your private health records.

But now, the same technology used in self driving cars, smart assistants and disease mapping may also help to solve one of health care's biggest problems: how to stave off dementia.

"What we're trying to do is intervene at that point when it starts to sharply decline to bring those skills back up," explained Adam Woods with the University of Florida Center for Cognitive Aging and Memory.

A team at the center is using targeted transcranial direct current stimulation, or tDCS, to save memories.

"It's a weak form of electrical stimulation applied to the scalp," he said.

"And this weak electric current actually has the ability to alter how the neurons behave."

Electrical stimulation isn't new.

But combining it with AI to personalize the treatment is new.

"Everyone is different," Woods admitted.

"It's like a fingerprint our brains."

Using an MRI, researchers can see the thickness of the skull and the amounts of certain tissue.

"We try to look at anatomy of each person's brain," said fellow researcher Ruogu Fang of the College of Engineering.

"We're using artificial intelligence to dive into this really robust individual data and really understand what are the patterns of current and where in the brain are most associated with positive clinical outcomes," added Woods.

In a pilot study, tDCS combined with cognitive training improved cognition and brain function after only two weeks.

Larger studies are now underway in hopes of saving memories in the future.

"When you talk to patients, which we have, and you say, okay, how long, how long for you would be meaningful?," said Woods.

"You might be expecting a year, five years, 10 years. And the answer comes back days. We think we can do better than days. We think we can do better than weeks, but this technology is our best push right now to try to move this needle further and further back."

A new larger study is underway using data from the National Institute on Aging.

Using this information, researchers believe they can not only personalize dementia prevention, but also many other medical problems.

How AI may change medicine

Using Artificial Intelligence for healthcare can be revolutionary because it can enhance efficiency by making routine tasks automated which would in turn hopefully decrease health-related costs.

It could broaden access to healthcare delivery, and target patient needs more precisely.

Using AI is also expected to change the way doctors diagnose, prevent and treat patients as well as the way they interact with technologies.

However, in order for these benefits to become reality, governments and health care authorities have to efficiently regulate the AI tools and make sure they are truly effective for patients and doctors alike.

Some Artificial Intelligence tools have already been approved by the FDA, such as AI-powered devices to diagnose eye diseases.

There are potential risks to involving AI in health care such as bias data infiltrating the algorithm or patient's loss of trust in their provider due to them using artificial intelligence.

