YOUR HEALTH: Antibiotics to help CF patients

The promising new search for potentially life-saving antibiotic for lung infections

It's a tiny micro-organism with a long name: mycobacterium abscessus, or MAB, for short.

MAB causes life-threatening tuberculosis-like infections in people with cystic fibrosis.

"There's a lot of these pathogens that don't normally cause infections in healthy people that have a functioning immune system, but the complications that come along with cystic fibrosis make them susceptible to these opportunistic pathogens," explained infectious disease researcher Kyle Rohde of the University of Central Florida.

Rohde and his colleagues are studying the bacteria, first to understand how MAB becomes resistant to existing antibiotics.

"We often will see people that are infected with obsesses for five, six, seven years, and they're trying different treatments to just keep it at bay and then it comes back again," he said.

The scientists are using gene silencing techniques to see if turning off one of the genes makes the bacteria harmless.

Rohde says researchers could then develop a drug that wipes out the bacteria in a similar way, helping C-F patients recover without further damaging their lungs.

Their efforts received a $200,000 grant from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to advance his research.

The goal of his funded research is to develop more effective drugs to kill the bacteria that can become resistant to existing drugs.

No easy task to managing CF lung infections

As of now there is no cure to this infection but there are treatments for it.

Managing the treatment is complex as the plans can contain many of the same elements but are tailored to everyone's unique circumstances.

So, consider getting treatment at a center with a multispecialty team of doctors and medical professionals trained in CF to evaluate and treat your condition.

Treatments such as medications, airway clearance techniques, pulmonary rehabilitation and surgical are just some of the treatments used to manage the infection.

Improving what's already done

Current therapies target the physical structure of the bacteria such as the cell walls.

The second phase of the study will test the genetically modified strains of bacteria in animal models with cystic fibrosis symptoms.

Rohde's research will focus on the genes that control the bacteria's behavior.

His study will use a gene-editing technology known as CRISPRi to weaken or deactivate the bacteria by turning off one or more genes needed for its survival.