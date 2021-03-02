YOUR HEALTH: Fixing Anne's broken heart

Now doctors may be able to heal hearts that are dying

SALT LAKE CITY — More than six million Americans are suffering from heart failure right now.

One of them is Anne Binger.

Just a few years ago, she could barely get out of bed.

She was 40 and diagnosed with heart failure.

Doctors put in a left ventricular assist device.

"L-VAD which is a fancy word to describe a cardiac assist device," explained Dr. Stavros George Drakos, a cardiologist at University of Utah Health.

The only way Anne would get off the L-VAD was to receive a heart transplant.

But Dr. Drakos gave Anne another option: let her heart rest, build it back up with medications, and then get it beating on its own.

Anne remembers when the doctor broached the topic with her.

"I said, 'What are my main risks?'" she remembered.

"And he said, 'spontaneous death.'"

"I said, 'great. I'm living with spontaneous death moment to moment for the last year. So, let's go for it.'"

Anne became one of the first patients to get her L-VAD removed.

"The L-VAD takes over and removes the stress and the load from the heart, which is weak," said Dr. Drakos.

"I was beating on my own," Anne recalled.

The ideal candidate is younger, who's heart is weak but not very enlarged.

Because this is such a new procedure, doctors are not sure how long the revived heart will last and if another L-VAD will be needed later.

Dr. Drakos said he hopes that what they learn by this investigational study will help them revive failing hearts with medication, without the patient being put on an L-VAD device.

"People initially, consider these like coming back from the dead, like Lazarus, like a miracle, and miracles, as we know, don't happen every day," said Dr. Drakos.

Anne returned home, relying on her own heart and a case full of medications.

"Just last week, I got the go ahead to try to take one medication away and it feels like Christmas."

The FDA approved Farxiga (dapagliflozin) oral tablets for adults with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction.

"Heart failure is a serious health condition that contributes to one in eight deaths in the U.S. and impacts nearly 6.5 million Americans," said Dr. Norman Stockbridge, director of the Division of Cardiology and Nephrology in the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

After about 18 months, people who received Farxiga had fewer cardiovascular deaths, hospitalizations for heart failure, and urgent heart failure visits than those receiving the placebo.