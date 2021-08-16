YOUR HEALTH: Animals, COVID-19, and future outbreaks

Researchers are looking at what part could animals play in spreading outbreaks down the road

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A tiger at a New York zoo.

Gorillas in San Diego.

And a handful of companion pets, like cats and dogs, have all tested positive for the covid virus.

The CDC says the risk of animals spreading COVID-19 to people is considered to be low.

Researchers are still trying to find the exact cause of the COVID-19 outbreak and what role animals played in it.

They also want to know what could stop a future pandemic.

"We know that this virus can jump species and what we want to know next, or be able to tell as early as possible is what other species can it be in?" said Vanessa Hale, a researcher at The Ohio State College of Veterinary Medicine.

The goal is to identify the virus in different animals and determine if those animals are harboring mutations that could spread COVID back to humans.

"We're testing deer, squirrels, mink, rabbits and working closely with a lot of different community members, including other veterinarians and veterinary clinics to test things like ferrets as well," said Hale.

Professor Hale says scientists have found that the rates of animal transmission are very low with the exception of minks which are in the same family as otters and weasels.

Hale said COVID seems to transmit more easily from minks to people, and from people back to minks.

"We're also testing pigs at agricultural fairs," she said.

"So, state and county fairs where pigs may be coming together for shows."

The scientists are also monitoring wastewater and urban runoff for the SARS-COV-2 virus to determine what strain of the virus is circulating.

Researchers say environmental surveillance will be important in long-term COVID prevention measures.