YOUR HEALTH: Catching a killer before it strikes

Doctors are finding new ways to diagnose aneurysms, the "silent killers"

SAN DIEGO — Aneurysms are called a "silent killer" because they can strike without warning and cause sudden death.

Now doctors are using the same technology in your smart phone to help guide them in surgery to treat aneurysms and save more lives.

Michael Renner was diagnosed with an abdominal aortic aneurysm and it created a state of fear in his family ever since.

"We are worried this thing could blow," said Renner.

"It was life or death," said his wife Elaine Kenny Renner.

The walls of his artery weakened, creating a balloon like bulge in the part of the aorta that runs through the abdomen.

"Eventually it could rupture," explained Dr. Mahmoud Malas, chief of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery at UC San Diego Health.

And when that happens just 20% of patients survive.

People over the age of 65, who have a family history and smoke, should ask their doctor to be screened with an ultrasound for aneurysms.

But if caught early, a rupture can be prevented.

"We put wires and catheters that allow us to fix the aneurysm from the inside," said Dr. Malas.

Even so, getting the graft in place can be difficult

Dr. Malas is now using the same technology in your smart phone to create personalized real-time maps that help him navigate during surgery.

"It uses like facial recognition on the phone and creates that 3D reconstruction and overlay it right there in the operating room."

On the day of surgery, surgeons take a real-time image of the patient`s body with two bone landmarks within the CT scan.

Then, the data is fused with the pre-operative image to form a 3D reconstruction of the image which the surgeon can use in the operating room as a guide.

"We can directly go into that red circle and get into the vessels much faster," said Dr. Malas.

"Think of it as a GPS that guides you to navigate through the patient anatomy to get into these vessels."

Two big benefits: half the amount of dye and radiation is used and surgery time is cut by half.

Up to 25% of patients who undergo aneurysm surgery end up experiencing renal problems caused by contrast dyes needed to pinpoint the locations of major vessels originating near or from the life-threatening bulges.

This new imaging technology brings together artificial intelligence and machine learning to reduce the need for those contrast dyes.

That can reduce the potential for post-operative kidney complications.

"It allows me to fix aneurysms that were very difficult to fix before, and I can do it knowing that I`m reducing my radiation and contrast volume to my patients," explained Dr. Malas.

As for Michael, doctors were able to graft his aneurysm before it caused any problems.

"Basically, it's a new lease on life," said Elaine.

Up to 25% of aneurysms occur in patients who have a family history of them.

There is also a very strong link to smoking which appears to cause the aneurysm to grow faster than it does in non-smokers.