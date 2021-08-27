YOUR HEALTH: An old drug used to treat spinal injuries

Scientists are testing an existing drug to see if it can prevent other serious complications

COLUMBUS, Ohio — People who are paralyzed after a spinal cord injury are at higher risk for other life-threatening health problems.

Depending upon the location and severity of the injury, life expectancy can be shortened by years or even decades.

It could be a violent crash, a fall, or a sports accident.

Every year in the United States, 17,000 people suffer spinal cord injuries.

When someone is paralyzed from a spinal cord injury, there are also changes happening inside the autonomic nerve centers, putting the body into an uncontrolled state of flight or fight.

"These problems can predispose individuals living with spinal cord injuries, to things like heart attack and stroke and infections like pneumonia," said Faith Brennan, research scientist at The Ohio State University.

Now, scientists at Ohio State are testing the FDA-approved pain relief drug gabapentin to see if it can halt the damaging changes in spinal cord injury patients.

The researchers tested the drug in mice and found that even one month after they stopped treatment, the benefits remained.

"Giving Gabapentin early prevents these structural changes from happening," said Brennan.

"And as a result, we see reduced cardiovascular problems and also less immune suppression."

It's more than the spine

A spinal cord injury is damage done to any part of the spinal cord or nerves at the end of the spinal canal, also called the cauda equina.

It often causes permanent changes in strength, sensation and other body functions below the site of the injury.

"When you have a spinal cord injury, this causes problems for the whole body," brennan explained.

"This includes things like deregulated blood pressure, deregulated heart rate, loss of temperature control and systemic immune suppression."

Researchers say because gabapentin is already FDA-approved to treat neuropathic pain, it could more easily be repurposed for patients with spinal cord injury.

The researchers are now working to determine how long treatment with gabapentin can be delayed after an injury and still benefit patients.