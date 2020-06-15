YOUR HEALTH: Using flickering lights to treat Alzheimer's

Researchers say a treatment involving lights and sound is showing great promise against the disease

ATLANTA — Researchers are testing the use of flickering lights to see if it can improve the lives of patients.

"I love having conversations with people," 77-year old Virginia Sams said.

She loves traveling and is rarely at a loss for words.

That changed three years ago ...

"I would forget so many words in one sentence that I could not have a conversation."

She went to the doctor and did some tests.

"And discovered that I had a real problem with this part of my brain that's for words."

It was early stage dementia.

Now researchers are looking to see if they can rewire the brains of Alzheimer's patients with flickering lights and sound.

Previous studies have shown the treatment to be effective in mice.

"Based on mouse studies, we do see things like we can reduce plaques in animals," explained Annabelle Singer, a PhD Assistant Professor of Biomedical Engineering Georgia Tech.

Alzheimer's is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States and, on average, a person lives four to eight years after diagnosis, but can live as long as 20 years depending on other factors.

Toxic plaques that are the cornerstone of Alzheimer's disease.

Researchers at Emory and Georgia Tech are looking to see if the effects can be mimicked in human trials with the flicker device.

"They have to sit with this flashing light and repetitive sound stimulation for an hour each day for either four weeks or eight weeks," said Dr. James Lah, Associate Professor of Neurology at Emory University.

Researchers also advise against people improvising light therapies on their own or buying from companies claiming to have the same frequencies, because getting frequencies wrong could possibly do damage.

At 40 Hertz the brain releases a surge of signaling chemicals that may help fight Alzheimer's.

Sams is taking part in the four to eight-week trial for the flicker device and says that the idea of this is encouraging.

"Maybe that would help, so why not try that."

The researchers say this stimulation may also be useful for other neurological conditions, such as Parkinson's or schizophrenia.