YOUR HEALTH: Questioning a Alzheimer's drug

Two trials, one drug, and two very different results.

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — It's a controversial Alzheimer's drug that is stirring up the medical community.

Before aducanumab, doctors could only offer Alzheimer's patients drugs that would delay some of the symptoms of the disease, but nothing to slow the progression of the illness itself.

Aducanumab might be able to offer patients something that no other drug candidate has been able to achieve: more time.

"Having cared for hundreds of patients with this disease, this would be a game changer," said Dr. Dennis Selkoe, professor of neurologic diseases at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School.

In early November, a FDA panel voted not to endorse the Alzheimer's drug stating there is not enough evidence to show its effectiveness.

The drug is still up for official FDA approval in March 2021. The FDA can still approve aducanumab even if the panel does not endorse it.

"At least for some of my patients, it would be something that will slow down their deterioration, that will keep them in a better place for a longer time," said Dr. Selkoe.

76-year old Jane Burnham was diagnosed with early stage Alzheimer's more than four years ago.

"There were instances that we kind of thought were senior moments and they were happening way too often," said her husband Jim.

Jane enrolled in a trial for aducanumab.

Participants were given the drug once a month as an IV infusion.

It's designed to attack amyloid protein, a biomarker of Alzheimer's.

"Used aducanumab as a monoclonal antibody to attach to amyloid protein in the brain and remove it," explained Dr. Mark Goldstein, the principal Investigator at the JEM Research Institute.

Results from one of two clinical trials showed patients who got higher doses of the drug showed 22% less clinical decline than the placebo group.

But the other trial showed no positive results.

Now there is a current ongoing trial for aducanumab to provide more data.

"There's no placebo arm, so everybody will get the drug, and in addition, everybody is going to get the high dose of the drug," said Dr. Goldstein.

Jane took part in the first trial and is now doing this ongoing trial.

The mixed results haven't changed the Burnhams' minds about the drug.

"I think that Jane's progression is very slow and the differences from several years ago are probably minimal and that, of course, I relate to the drug," said Jim Burnham.