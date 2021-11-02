YOUR HEALTH: A drug treatment for HER2 cancer

The benefits of chemo without the side effects

SEATTLE — One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point in her lifetime.

One in four of those breast cancer diagnosis will be HER-2-positive.

It's an aggressive form of breast cancer and is more likely to recur than HER-2-negative breast cancer.

Now a new trial is underway to stop this cancer in its tracks.

"The patients with HER2 driven or positive breast cancer, they actually start losing these T-cells and so they lose that immunologic response," explained Dr. William Gwin, assistant professor at the University of Washington School of Medicine.

Now a phase one clinical trial is underway with advanced HER-2 positive breast cancer patients for the oral therapy Alpha-Tea in combination with the antibody drug herceptin.

Alpha-Tea works by activating T-cells.

"We can boost those and drive those T-cells that target HER2 and sort of restore that immune response against HER2," said Dr. Gwin.

Attacking cancer cells but leaving the normal cells alone.

"It does seem to have similar effects to chemotherapy, but really without the side effects," added Dr. Gwin.

The trial is ongoing.

Dr. Gwin says the trial is focusing on patients who have been unresponsive to standard treatments.

If you want to learn more or take part in the trial, contact UW Medicine Cancer Vaccine Institute in Seattle at 1-866-932-8588.