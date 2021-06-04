YOUR HEALTH: Allergy relief that may be worth the cost

A new treatment is allowing patients to get rid of allergies in just two months

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — In many areas of the United States, spring allergies begin in February and last until the early summer.

"Just being outdoors. I got a lot of itchy eyes, sneezing, congestion, nasal drainage.," said allergy sufferer Jennifer Basyooni.

More than 50 million Americans suffer from various types of allergies and people spend more than $18 billion each year for treatment.

Over-the-counter medications can help.

"I'm on Claritin or Zyrtec, you know, I take that daily," Jennifer said.

But long-term use can have some serious consequences.

"You can end up having things like drugged driving, it can affect learning abilities in children, and even long-term antihistamine use has been connected with risk factors for dementia," Otolaryngologist and Sinus Surgeon Dr. Suresh Raja explained.

Now, a first-of-its-kind treatment is getting rid of allergies in a matter of two months.

Unlike allergy drops or shots, which slowly introduces allergens through the skin or mouth over several months or even years, the expedited allergy control therapy, or ExACT immunoplasty, gives patients three injections over a span of 60 days.

"We inject what you're allergic to directly into your lymph nodes to allow your immune system to be reprogrammed and build up blocking antibodies," said Dr. Raja.

In a trial for ExACT immunoplasty, the long-term success rate was 87%.

"What they get out of it has been really quite life-changing for many, many patients," Dr. Raja noted.

Patients 12 years and older can receive ExaACT immunoplasty.

While allergy shots are typical covered by insurance, ExACT immunoplasty is not.

And the up front cost is steep.

The average cost for the therapy is $2500.

But doctors say the effects are life-long.

New Ways to Prevent Seasonal Allergies

Recently, the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) took part in publishing a practice guideline for allergists and other healthcare workers about the latest developments in understanding allergic rhinitis.

If you plan to take an oral medication to treat your hay fever, think twice before using first generation antihistamines such as Benadryl.

They can cause drowsiness and symptoms like dry mouth, dry eyes, and constipation.

Look for non-sedating treatments such as cetirizine, levocetirizine, fexofenadine, loratadine or desloratadine instead.

Intranasal corticosteroids are the most effective treatment if you suffer from persistent allergy symptoms, especially if they are interfering with your quality of life and may even help control the symptoms that accompany eye allergies.

The ACAAI also recommends not to take pseudoephedrine, which is the main ingredient in methamphetamine, commonly called "meth" and is only available by prescription or by specially requesting it from a pharmacist, depending on what state you are in.

In developing the new guidelines, allergists did an extensive review of medical studies that examined the effectiveness and safety of alternative treatments such as acupuncture and herbal medications, but because there is a lack of adequate studies, they concluded that they could not currently recommend for or against the use of these treatments for solving seasonal allergies.

Testing for seasonal allergies should include sensitivity to pets, dust mites, trees, grasses, weeds, and mold as they are the most likely triggers for nasal allergies.