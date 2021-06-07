YOUR HEALTH: Adding a drug to the mix to fight melanoma

A new twist to skin cancer treatment might help those with tough to fight melanoma

Researchers are testing a new class of drug in the fight against deadly melanoma.

Years of sun exposure or other UV light is a risk factor for melanoma, which can be deadly if not caught early.

"Melanoma eventually tends to go to the brain," said University of Cincinnati neuro-oncologist Dr. Soma Sengupta.

"When it goes to the brain, it's extremely challenging to treat," added University of Cincinnati associate neurology professor Daniel Pomeranz Krummel.

Dr. Senguptata and professor Pomeranz Krummel are partners in the lab and in life.

This husband-wife duo, and their colleagues, study metastatic melanoma.

Right now, patients with advanced cancer do have some options, but it's not always effective.

"The ways that it is being treated with both radiation and immunotherapy, unfortunately, are not effective for all patient," explained Pomeranz Krummel.

What happens when researchers add a drug to the treatment mix?

Dr. Sengupta studied a new class of sedative, similar to valium or Xanax that improves immunotherapy and radiation.

"It's called QHII066," she said.

"What she discovered was that these particular class of drugs that are members of benzodiazepines were capable of killing cancer cells," said Pomeranz Krummel.

"It's not as addictive as the parent compound, so people can't really get a buzz from it," added Dr. Sengupta.

The team tested the drug in mice and found, in some cases, the cancer disappeared completely.

They say it could be a year or more before the FDA will consider the drug for human testing.

The two doctors formed a start-up to apply for a small business technology transfer.

That move could bring the drug into the clinical setting faster.