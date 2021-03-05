YOUR HEALTH: A zap that helps COPD patients breathe

Using a small balloon to open the airwaves when other treatments don't work

More than 16 million Americans are well aware of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, or COPD.

They live with it every day, whether it's emphysema or bronchitis or many other breathing difficulties that cause serious or life-threatening problems.

Rescue inhalers or steroids can lessen symptoms but aren't a cure.

But now there's an experimental procedure that uses ablation to ease COPD symptom for patients like James Irwin.

He had worked physical jobs like welding and construction.

Then on weekends, he and girlfriend Shadley would unwind at amusement parks.

Wooden coasters, like this one, were his favorite.

"You know, it takes your breath away no matter what and my breath is already gone," he said.

Two years ago, James started getting winded walking more than a few feet.

Nothing worked to ease the symptoms of COPD.

That's when University of Pittsburgh Medical Center pulmonologist Dr. Frank Sciurba approached James about a trial of a new procedure called Targeted Lung Denervation, or TLD.

Research has shown that in COPD patients, the vagus nerve is overstimulated causing extra mucus production.

During TLD, surgeons send a small scope through the mouth into the lungs, a balloon inflates the airway, and a small electrode delivers radiofrequency.

"That heat signal occurs right on the surface of the bronchial tube where the Vagus nerve runs," said Dr. Sciurba.

Doctors rotate the catheter and repeat the procedure three times to interrupt the nerve signal decreasing mucus.

"I think to have another option where we can give them more good days, to avoid the healthcare system, I think is potentially huge."

It's made a difference for James.

"I'm not coughing as much as I used to. I'm not having as much phlegm or mucus like that."

Patients were randomly selected to receive TLD as part of the trial.

James says he's not sure if he received the ablation, but knows he feels better now than before.

Dr. Sciurba says after 12 months, patients who were in the randomized arm of the trial and did not receive TLD would be eligible to get the procedure.

While patients do have an overnight stay right now, Dr. Sciurba says TLD can be performed as an outpatient procedure, requiring no hospital stay.

New valve surgery being used

Current COPD treatments include pulmonary rehabilitation, bronchodilators and corticosteroids, and lung volume reduction surgery.

But a new option, called the Zephyr Valve, is now approved by the FDA .

It offers hope for patients with advanced disease.

During the procedure, stents are placed into the patients' airways leading to the most diseased parts of the lungs using a bronchoscope, closing them off.

"What we're trying to do with the valves, which are extremely small, is put them inside the diseased part of the lung, in order to block the air from going in," explained Dr. Jose De Cardenas, clinical assistant professor of internal medicine at University of Michigan Medical School.

As a result, the non-diseased portion can expand and relieve the pressure on the diaphragm, allowing patients to breathe better.