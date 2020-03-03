YOUR HEALTH: A new prosthetic leg that's smarter than you think

One veteran is using it and dedicated his to American military men and women

RALEIGH, N.C. — New technology in prosthetics is helping many amputees move forward.

Just ask Robert Wright.

He has kept his sense of humor despite losing his left leg to melanoma in 2018, but it wasn't always this way.

"Laying in the hospital bed, getting ready for amputation, I was like this is going to be my life."

The former police officer wasn't sure how to move forward.

Until he walked into the Hanger Clinic in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The team introduced Robert to the latest technology in prosthetic legs: the microprocessor-controlled knee.

"They have multiple sensors and it monitors the position of the knee in space. As the knee begins to bend, it's reading those sensors very rapidly," said Steven Few, a certified prosthetist and orthotist at Hanger Clinic.

Hydraulic pressure inside the knee allows more movement than previous prosthetics.

Microprocessor knees are known to improve mobility while also reducing the risk of injury from falls.

The technology is constantly evolving, offering wearers even smarter knees with improved sensors and longer battery life.

Adjustments can be made by computer or through an App, improving mobility and reducing the risk of falls.

Robert dedicates his patriotic prosthetic to his son who is in the Navy and all of the U.S. service men and women out there who risk their lives everyday.

Qinghua Li lost her leg in China after stepping in a fire at the age of two.

She says her new knee allows her to keep up with her three-year-old son.

"I notice that this is more stable than the old leg, and I can also go uphill and downhill," she said.

Jeremy Sanders, a certified prosthetic assistant, knows firsthand what these patients face since losing his leg in a factory accident at 19.

"I didn't know how life would progress at that point," she remarked.

He's dedicated his life to working with other amputees and even made Robert a special patriotic cover for his prosthetic.

"The microprocessor knee far exceeds my expectation of what I was going to be able to do in life," Robert said.

When the C-Leg senses an insecure position, like a trip or stumble, it will stiffen to provide the support needed to recover.

Once sensing that the wearer is secure again, it will offer normal reliable support.

It has multiple modes and switching between modes, such as for walking or riding a bike and driving, and it's as simple as bouncing on your toe or pressing the wireless remote control to switch modes.