YOUR HEALTH: A new mom's high blood pressure impact

Could hypertension during pregnancy cause heart problems for a woman years down the road?

PITTSBURGH — New research shows high blood pressure during pregnancy may lead to additional cardiovascular risks, even a decade later.

"That was the part that caught me off guard, was how quickly it came on," recalled new mother Julianna Zito.

Pregnancy puts strains on a woman's cardiovascular system causing the heart and lungs to work harder.

In addition, as many as one in 12 women have elevated blood pressure during their pregnancy.

For Julianna, four year old Leo is a bundle of energy.

He was delivered six weeks early after Julianna had blood pressure that rocketed up to a dangerous 180 over 110.

"Thank goodness my little guy is so healthy and showing no signs of impact," she said.

Julianna's blood pressure was also high during her first pregnancy with daughter Izabella,12 years ago, and it's still high.

Medication helps but hasn't brought it completely under control.

In a newly published study, cardiologist Malamo Countouris and her colleagues have found potentially dangerous changes in hypertensive women's hearts.

"This isn't something that they would necessarily feel, but we're able to see it on ultrasound," said Dr. Countouris, who is part of the team at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.

The researchers used the scans to look for thickening in the walls of a woman's left ventricle, a sign the heart's not pumping blood normally.

"So even just in the ten to 15 years after delivery, we see that these women are at increased risk for heart attack, for stroke, for heart failure," added Dr. Countouris.

Almost four out of every five women who had high blood pressure during pregnancy, and again eight to ten years later, showed the high-risk heart changes.

Scientists say identifying these women at high risk, like Julianna, may open a window of opportunity to intervene early.

"Because I wonder, could we have done anything differently?" asked Julianna.

Dr. Countouris says if doctors know women are at high risk, they can suggest even simple changes in lifestyle, diet, and better management of other risk factors, like diabetes, to prevent changes to the heart.

Pregnant women with preeclampsia are more likely to later develop heart failure than those who do not have blood pressure-related pregnancy complications.

A new study on 500,000 Norwegian women found that women with preeclampsia are twice as likely to develop heart failure.

Those who develop preeclampsia in more than one pregnancy are four times more likely to have heart failure.

The women who were studied had their first birth between 1980 and 2004 and were followed through 2009. High blood pressure is common among pregnant women and can lead to the need to induce labor, pre-term delivery, stroke, seizures, or coma for the mother.

This new information is important because pregnant women need to be aware of the signs that they may be developing preeclampsia and talk with their healthcare providers immediately.

Monitoring their blood pressure and being aware of quickly developing swelling in the lower extremities of the body are two signs that a patient may have preeclampsia.