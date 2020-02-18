YOUR HEALTH: A new device that helps control your blood pressure

Almost six million Americans have heart failure. Now a new implantable device is designed to help.

ORLANDO, Florida — The Food and Drug Administration has given approval to a first-of-its kind device for patients with heart failure.

The Barostim Neo is designed to use the power of the nervous system to help control blood pressure.

Eric Berkowitz needed that help to just get through the day.

Simple exercise is something he couldn't do just a few months ago.

"He sat right here in that recliner and never came out of it," said his wife Deborah.

"He slept in this chair. He could not go up the stairs."

Eleven years ago, at age 42, Eric had a heart attack.

Then another.

Doctors tried stents, a double bypass and a pacemaker to keep his heart healthy, but he still struggled with heart failure.

"Heart failure means the heart`s not really pumping enough blood to supply the needs of the body," said Dr. Nirav Raval of the AdventHealth Transplant Institute.

Dr. Raval studied the effectiveness of the Barostim Neo.

It's implanted just under the skin and a lead wire delivers pulses to the carotid artery in the neck.

It is intended to be used on patients 21 years or older who are not responding to other medical therapy, or who are not suited for other forms of treatment, who suffer from advanced symptoms of heart failure.

"t kinda just lies over the top stimulating this group of cells called baroreceptors and those change the fight or flight response basically bring balance to it," he said.

And two years ago, doctors implanted a Barostim opposite Eric's Pacemaker.

It helps adjust his blood pressure.

"Since I have the device, I can walk a two-mile track and not be panting."

The FDA approved Barostim in August 2019 after the conclusion of a phase three clinical trial.

