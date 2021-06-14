YOUR HEALTH: A link between racism and early child birth?

A new study looks at racism and pre-term birth

ORLANDO, Fla. — In an average week in the United States, more than eight thousand babies are born prematurely.

It's a number that has risen every year from 2014 through 2019.

In 2019, preterm birth affected 1 of every 10 infants born in the United States.

Researchers are continuing to study how factors related to race may increase likelihood of pre-term birth and even a mom's death.

In 2019, the rate of preterm birth among Black women (14.4%) was about 50 percent higher than the rate of preterm birth among white (9.3%) or Hispanic women (10%).

The reigning "Mrs. Puerto Rico World", Rosie Moore, is the founder of "The Gift of Life", an organization that supports and empowers the parents and families of premature babies.

12 years ago, her baby, Kaleb, arrived three months early, weighing only one pound.

Rosie almost died during the delivery.

"Luckily both of us survived."

Scientists know that stress can cause preterm birth, but it turns out race might also play a role.

"Other researchers and I found that racism, across lifespan, increases a woman's risk for adverse birth outcomes such as preterm birth, it also increases her risk for morbidity and mortality," explained Carmen Giurgescu of the University of Central Florida's College of Nursing.

Prior research has shown that people who live in what are considered to be disadvantaged neighborhoods with high poverty rates have a higher risk of preterm birth.

Rates for preterm births among Black women were about 50 percent higher than those for white women in 2019, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The discrepancy is leading Carmen Giurgescu to study how perceived social stressors like racism factor in.

"Women who experience racism or live in disadvantaged neighborhoods are more likely to experience stress."

Research shows that chronic stress can increase cortisol levels and inflammation, which increases the risk of preterm birth.

Maternal stress has been associated with adverse birth outcomes including preterm birth, infant mortality and low birthweight.

Stress results in increases in cortisol, norepinephrine and inflammation which affect all aspects of the fetal environment and have implications for both maternal and infant health.

Women who experience high levels of stress during pregnancy have 25-60% higher risk for preterm delivery, even after accounting for the effects of other established risk factors, compared to women with low levels of stress.

Stress before and during pregnancy has been linked to low birthweight babies independent of preterm delivery.

CDC and NIH studies report that Native American, Black, and Hispanic women are all almost three times more likely to die from complications than white women.

In the meantime, Rosie's advice for all moms-to-be?

"Try to keep that stress level down, because having a baby born premature is no joke, it's dangerous for the baby, and it's dangerous for mom."