YOUR HEALTH: A life-saving prostate procedure

A common prostate condition was nearly fatal for one man

CHICAGO — Half of all men in their 50s will have this condition, along with 80% of men in their 80s.

It's called Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, or BPH, a natural enlargement of the prostate.

Frequent need to use the bathroom is a common side effect, but more serious problems, such as blood in the urine and bladder stones can be damaging to a man's health.

Avid cyclist Gary Hoegner found that a change in his flow had him hitting the brakes.

"I was having trouble urinating."

Hoegner was suffering from BPH, or an enlarged prostate.

It got so bad that it started affecting his work.

"My catheter was changed five times a day and in police work that becomes difficult to find time to change a catheter. It backed up into my kidneys."

It was more serious than he had first suspected.

"That led to near kidney failure."

Benign prostatic hyperplasia is when the prostate and surrounding tissue enlarges.

A man goes through two main prostate growth periods as he ages.

The first is early in puberty when the prostate doubles in size, and the second begins around age 25 and continues during most of a man's life.

"Every year, I do see maybe one or two men who are near dialysis because of their enlarged prostate," said Dr. Amy Krambeck, a urologist at Chicago's Northwestern Medicine.

Dr. Krambeck suggested Hoegner have the HoLEP procedure.

Holmium laser enucleation of the prostate (HoLEP) is a type of laser surgery used to treat obstruction of urine flow due to benign prostatic hyperplasia.

HoLEP was developed as a more effective and potentially less costly surgery for urinary obstruction.

The laser is used to cut and remove the bulky prostate tissue that is blocking the flow of urine.

"There's much less bleeding, seeing very little pain associated with it and oftentimes patients can go home the same day without a catheter in place," said Dr. Krambeck.

And since more tissue is being cut out, very little is left to grow again.

"I tell most of my patients that this should be the last surgery you will need on your prostate," she added.

After the procedure, Hoegner noticed a change right away.

"I'm urinating like I did 50 years ago."

And doesn't worry about anything stopping his flow.

"About a month later, I jumped on the bike and haven't gotten off since."

As men age, the symptoms of this condition can worsen.

Although many cases of urinary obstruction from BPH can be treated without surgery, patients who do not benefit from such medical treatments may eventually need surgery to avoid or deal with long-term problems such as retention of urine, urinary tract infections, and bladder stones.

It could be a gene issue

Scientists at Stanford University School of Medicine have discovered a molecular pattern that signals prostate enlargement and identified two genes that likely play a role in the development of the condition.

The study is one of the first to describe a molecular landscape that differentiates enlarged prostate tissue from normal tissue.

The team of scientists also discovered that the cell growth behind a ballooning prostate is not uniform. Several cell types comprise the prostate, and abnormal growth appears to come from an outburst of specific sets of cells, rather than an overall increase of all cell types.

"So, it's not just an increase in cells; it's a fundamental shift in the type of cells that make up the prostate. It's something we've termed 'cellular relandscaping,'" said professor of pathology Dr. Jonathan Pollack.