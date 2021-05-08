YOUR HEALTH: A life-saving gene replacement

New treatments are improving the lives of children with the hereditary disease SMA

LOS ANGELES — New treatments, including an FDA-approved oral medication, are giving young spinal muscular atrophy patients a second chance.

SMA is a disease that attacks and kills nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

In the most severe cases, people lose their ability to walk, speak, swallow, and breathe on their own.

Babies with the most severe form have not survived past age two.

Five-year old Donovan Weisgarber was diagnosed with Type 1 SMA at six weeks old.

Doctors told the family that their newborn son would quickly waste away.

"But as far as stopping the progress of the disease, there was nothing available," his father Matt remembered.

"We were told, go home and love him for as long as you have him."

But shortly after his diagnosis, doctors learned about an experimental gene therapy for SMA.

Donovan became the fifteenth person in the world to have his missing gene replaced with a synthetic one.

Then, last year, Donovan began taking a new oral medication for SMA called Evrysdi.

It's taken by the mouth, or directly into a patient's feeding tube.

The drug works by increasing a protein that SMA patients are missing," explained Dr. Perry Shieh, professor of Neurology and Pediatrics at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA

"This really is a game changer for our field,"

FDA approved, Evrysdi, contains a survival of motor neuron 2-directed RNA splicing modifier.

The effectiveness of Evrysdi for the treatment of patients with infantile-onset and later-onset SMA was evaluated in two clinical studies.

"In my book, it's as close to a cure as you can get," said Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation president Karen Chen.

"And we scientists actually hate using that word cure, but I would say that we're pretty close."

The first study included 21 patients with an average age less than seven months.

After 12 months of treatment, 41% of patients were able to sit independently for more than five seconds, and after 23 or more months, 81% of patients were alive without permanent ventilation.

Patients with later-onset SMA were evaluated in a second study that included 180 patients aged two to 25 years.

Patients on Evrysdi saw an average 1.36 increase in their score at the one-year mark, compared to a 0.19 decrease in patients on placebo.

Donovan's father uses playtime to ensure Donovan maintains muscular strength while Evrysdi works from within.

"Since he started taking it, we noticed he's able to stand longer," he said.

"SMA should not be the thing that does him in."

The FDA approved Evrysdi in August 2020 after several clinical trials.

