YOUR HEALTH: A healing gel that eliminates scars

it's a challenge to close large wounds from an accident, or chronic disease, like diabetes

LOS ANGELES — It can be difficult to heal wounds without a scar.

Chronic skin wounds can be slow to heal, leaving the body open to infection.

Scientists have developed a new biomaterial that can promote healing.

The new material builds on UCLA's previous development of wound healing hydrogels, materials with the consistency of gravy that can be injected into a wound site.

"What's really cool is because it's a bunch of small beads they're spaces in between where cells can grow into," explained Dr. Phillip Scumpia, a UCLA Dermatology assistant professor.

The materials become firmer and create a scaffold for tissue to grow onto.

The UCLA team's new gel uses an amino acid that promotes an immune response in the body, so the body won't reject it.

The scientists tested the new hydrogel on mice.

"The skin looked normal in the mice that healed with the hydrogel," said Dr. Scumpia.

"Whereas you could tell in the mice that healed with the scar, you can tell where the scar was."

Researchers say the newly regenerated skin was stronger, and hair follicles, not scar tissue, grew over the area treated with the new hydrogel.

It is estimated that chronic wounds affect around 6.5 million patients in the U.S. and is expected to increase as the population ages.

Patients with chronic wounds may experience chronic pain, loss of function and mobility, increased social stress and isolation, depression and anxiety, prolonged hospitalization, increased financial burden, and increased morbidity and mortality.

Chronic non-healing wounds are considered wounds that go through the wound healing process without restoring anatomic and functional results.

"Overall, the combination of MSCs (human mesenchymal stem cells) and timolol successfully improved wound healing and reduced inflammatory response in the mice," said Jan Nolta, director of the Stem Cell Program at UC Davis School of Medicine and its Institute for Regenerative Cures.

"This suggests that this unique approach could potentially provide superior healing responses in humans with diabetic wounds."

It's something that may someday help human skin heal and look good as new.

The UCLA scientists have formed a company, Tempo Therapeutics, to test and develop the wound-healing gel for use in humans.

Dr. Scumpia says they've applied to the FDA for human use and for clinical trials in patients with hard to heal wounds.