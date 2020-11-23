YOUR HEALTH: A family's fight to use a new COVID drug

Did an investigational drug for COVID patients play a role in this man's survival?

HARTFORD, Conn. — According to the FDA, as of late 2020 there were 370 active trials for therapies to treat COVID-19.

For some critically ill patients, finding treatment has been trial and error.

"There were a couple of days like that, where we went to bed thinking, you know, preparing ourselves, we might get a call tonight, you know, we have to be prepared for that," said Lori DiDonato.

Lori and her husband, 63-year-old Michael DiDonato, were both hospitalized for COVID on the same day.

Lori got better, Michael wound up on a ventilator, hovering near death.

"It really was that critical." said pulmonologist Dr. Daniel Gerardi.

Michael's son began searching for survivor stories and read about a Florida doctor who recovered after treatment with an experimental drug known now as ZYESAMI.

"I looked into it, we weren't gonna just jump on the bandwagon with some kind of quack thing," said Lori.

In order to get access to the therapy, the DiDonato's physician had to ask the drug company to allow compassionate use.

"Sounds like it was a Hail Mary," said Michael.

ZYESAMI, or aviptadil acetate, is a synthetic version of a vasoactive peptide.

"This was a novel therapy that had some good data, preliminary data, about its anti-inflammatory effect, and evasive dilator effect, so that it might improve a patient's oxygenation," said Dr. Gerardi.

The company rushed ZYESAMI to the hospital where doctors infused the drug for 12 hours, three days in a row.

After a second round of the therapy, Michael began to respond.

"We couldn't believe it. We were so joyful."

Michael's voice is weak, and he uses a walker, but he's thankful to be here... and working to get stronger every day.

The DiDonatos say their entire family played a huge role in coordinating the quick delivery of the drug to the hospital, and they say they're convinced ZYESAMI played a role in Michael's recovery.

Dr. Gerardi says there's still not enough science to confirm that the drug worked.

"You're hoping to see some kind of a side effect, which might suggest that the medication is working," said Dr. Gerardi.

"He had none."

"Also, maybe an improvement in his oxygenation because if it's a vasodilator, it might improve his oxygenation. It did not, which concerned me about its effect. But nonetheless, the patient did eventually recover."

As of November 23, 2020, the FDA has approved one treatment for COVID-19.

The antiviral drug Veklury (remdesivir) is approved for use in adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older for the treatment of COVID-19 requiring hospitalization.

Remdesivir should only be administered in a hospital or in a health care setting capable of providing acute care comparable to inpatient hospital care.

A phase 3 clinical trial of ZYESAMI started at the end of April 2021.