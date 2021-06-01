YOUR HEALTH: A direct dose of radiation to the heart

An elderly heart patient's life is saved by a procedure typically used for cancer

MIAMI — A routine procedure used to treat cancer patients has become a groundbreaking tool to save a heart patient's life.

Just months ago, Jose Garcia was critically ill.

The 77 year old's irregular heartbeat kept him in and out of the hospital.

"He was too sick to undergo any type of invasive intervention," said Dr. Mario Pascual, an electrophysiologist at Baptist Health's Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute.

So, doctors decided to treat Garcia with a procedure that targets tumors in cancer patients.

It's called stereotactic radioablation.

"Essentially, it is giving a very high dose of radiation therapy, in one treatment, very precisely, to the part of the heart which was causing his arrhythmia," said radiation oncologist Dr. Rupesh Rajesh Kotecha.

For Garcia, it was worth taking a chance.

"I told my wife, I am the guinea pig!"

"But I tell you, it was worth it to take the risk."

The radiation was shot into Garcia's heart.

The procedure only took 20 minutes, but planning and coordinating took weeks.

"An electrophysiologist is involved, a general cardiologist, a cardiac imaging specialist, an advanced heart failure specialist," said Dr. Pascual.

"And then, you have to collaborate with a radiation oncologist on top of that."

Weeks after his treatment, Garcia can wheel his wife of 52 years in with him to follow-up visits.

"It's a big difference between the past and a treatment that is a half-hour," said Garcia.

"Unbelievable, unbelievable."

The Florida doctors consulted with experts at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, who have previous experience using this technique in heart patients.

Doctors at Baptist Health say more research needs to be done, but they are pleased with Jose Garcia's results.

Stereotactic ablative radiotherapy (SABR), also known as stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT), is a highly focused radiation treatment that gives an intense dose of radiation concentrated on a tumor, while limiting the dose to the surrounding organs.

It has become a treatment of choice for many people with limited volume tumors for whom surgery may not be an optimal treatment.

Advantages of using SABR is that it is highly effective and accurate.

For most indications, local tumor control rates of 90% can be achieved.

SABR uses the latest image guidance technologies to ablate tumors with millimeter-scale accuracy.

The ability to spare healthy tissue while intensifying the radiation dose is the primary advantage of SABR over other modalities, particularly when critical structures are located near the treatment area.

SABR is also non-invasive and comfortable for the patient.

A majority of SABR treatments are done as short outpatient visits of 30 minutes to an hour, requiring no hospitalization.