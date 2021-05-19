YOUR HEALTH: A direct dose for cancer patients

A tiny, implantable patch is eliminating extra hospital trips for brain cancer patients

The FDA approved the expanded use of a small square of biomaterial called GammaTile that provides the benefits of radiation without additional procedures

It's a big deal because after brain surgery to remove a tumor, patients often need to return to the hospital up to 30 times for radiation.

Now, in some patients, surgeons are able to implant a postage-sized square called GammaTile.

"The benefit of GammaTile is that it's basically surgery and radiation at the same time," said neurosurgeon Dr. Andrew Sloan from Cleveland Medical Center's University Hospitals.

The GammaTiles were originally approved for use in 2019 for patients with recurrent tumors.

In late 2020, the FDA allowed surgeons to implant the materials in patients with newly diagnosed cancer, giving patients more treatment options.

"So instead of doing surgery and then coming back and getting radiation, you get the surgery, and we implant these radioactive seeds, and then you're done," said Dr. Sloan.

Surgeons implant the GammaTile in the last five minutes of surgery lining the area where the tumor was growing.

Doctors say it's a highly focused way of delivering treatment.

"Now this is a radioactive substance that gives off radiation, but it only travels a certain distance," said Dr. Sloan.

Doctors say that way, healthy brain tissue is spared toxic doses of radiation.

Once the tiles deliver the treatment, they are absorbed into the body, so there's no need for additional surgery to remove them.