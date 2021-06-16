YOUR HEALTH: A breakthrough in knee surgery

An Illinois woman is one of the first to get their knee replaced with a brand-new generation of robotics

CHICAGO — It's a first, and it happened in an Illinois hospital.

Dr. Henry Finn, the medical director the Chicago Center for Orthopedics and Robotic-Assisted Surgery, is bringing high tech to the knee.

Instead of requiring a CT scan or an MRI prior to surgery, a new system allows surgeons to create a customized 3-D digital model of each patient's knee for each surgery.

It makes for a better fit and a quicker recovery.

75 year old Susan Cusack was considered the perfect candidate.

She is a champion on the pickle ball court, until one day in 2018.

"The ball came across the net, it was a very low shot, I went to go return it and I heard a very loud crunch in my right knee," she remembered.

Her arthritic knee had given out and needed to be replaced.

"When I went back to pickleball about eight or nine weeks after surgery, I could jump, I could run on the courts."

But then just two years later, Susan dove for another a low shot.

"This time the loud crunch was in my left knee," she recalled.

"So, I though 'Hmm, this is familiar to me.'"

This time, Dr. Finn used the new robotic technology called the CORI surgical system.

It stands for Core of Real Intelligence.

It offered Susan a new approach.

"We believe that by using this device, there is improved sizing and placement of the components, which is more accurate than traditional techniques," said Dr. Finn.

The computer directs a handheld cutting tool that is used to accurately remove and shape the ends of the bones during the knee replacement surgery.

It's results are better balance and stability for the patient which means Susan can dominate on the courts for many years to come.

"I just want to be able to do, selfishly, whatever I want to do!"

In addition to a smaller incision, less bleeding, and less time on the surgical table.

Patients who undergo knee replacement with the CORI surgical system also have a faster recovery.

For Susan, she was able to go home the day right after her surgery.