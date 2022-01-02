YOUR HEALTH: A blood test to predict how bad COVID could get

The test for COVID-19 may be a game changer when it comes to treatment

TAMPA, Fla. — More people died of COVID-19 in 2021 than in 2020.

Doctors are discovering new ways to know if you're at a higher risk of serious injury if you get a COVID diagnosis.

"We came up with an analysis to try to distinguish the genes that can predict what are the patients who are going to progress and die from the disease," explained pulmonologist Dr. Jose Herazo-Maya, Associate Professor at the university of Southern Florida College of Medicine.

These patients tend to have very scarred lungs, triggering an immune reaction very similar to the same scarring seen in patient who have a lung disease called idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis or IPF.

"If we could use the knowledge of IPF and apply it to COVID-19, to try to expedite the development of a good predictor test, or maybe even treatments, then that would've saved lives right in times and money too."

Using a simple blood test from IPF patients, Dr. Herazo-Maya found 52 genes that predicted a patient's mortality.

For COVID-19, 50 of those genes are matches.

The accuracy is 73%.

"Basically, out of every four patients, you can predict mortality correctly in three," he said.

"If you have a high-risk profile, that means that we have to be more aggressive with your care."

It will allow doctors to personalize treatment, drugs, and doses for each patient.

Early detection

It relies on the correlation between the immune response and specific pathogens.

Scientists think that studying a small number of genes will allow them to quickly decide which pathogen is in the patient's system and therefore be able to treat them for that very specific disease, resulting in a unique treatment that can differ per person versus a universal approach to viruses such as COVID-19.