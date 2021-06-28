YOUR HEALTH: A better way to check your brain

A new device may lead to more precise brain surgery

NEW YORK — Every year, millions of Americans undergo a biopsy so doctors can check suspicious cells for cancer.

Now, a handheld medical tool, about the size of a pen, may someday revolutionize the way neurosurgeons perform biopsies to diagnose cancer.

A New York neurosurgeon is testing the investigational device that emits a small beam of light.

It's called Raman spectroscopy.

"I placed this on the tissue, the tumor, and then there's a laser emitted from the tip of this," explained Dr. Constantinos Hadjipanayis, neurosurgeon at Mt. Sinai Health System.

During brain surgery, the Raman signal detects vibrational differences between molecules.

It's connected to a computer that uses a program to analyze the composition of brain tissue, and shows the difference between healthy and abnormal tissue.

"The concept is that if we can detect the tissue better than we can really focus on resecting just the tissue and sparing the surrounding functional brain in patient," said Dr. Hadjipanayis.

Despite incremental advances in the therapeutic approach to glioblastoma, a five year survival rate remains above 10% of those diagnosed.

There are already a number of ways to diagnose glioblastoma.

During a neurological exam, a doctor will ask about signs and symptoms.

They may check vision, hearing, balance, coordination, strength and reflexes.

Problems in one or more of these areas may provide clues about the part of the brain that could be affected by a brain tumor.

Imaging tests can also help the doctor determine the location and size of the brain tumor.

MRIs are often used to diagnose brain tumors, and it may be used along with specialized MRI imaging, such as functional MRI and magnetic resonance spectroscopy.

Other imaging tests may include CT and positron emission tomography.

Mount Sinai is enrolling 50 patients with brain tumors for a clinical trial of the device.

Scientists will take measurements and collect information about different tumors.

That data will be used to build a library of signals that correlate with tumor types.