YOUR HEALTH: A better test for childhood blood sugars

New technology is saving children from a painful daily routine

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Just over a million people in America live with Type One diabetes, including infants.

The treatment for these little patients often involves finger pricks throughout the day to test blood sugar levels.

Now, for 21-month old Peyton, a new type of technology eliminates that difficult step.

For her mom, it's a welcome relief after discovering Peyton's Type one diabetes diagnosis.

"She was at my mom's house and she had called me and said, 'Something is different, you know, she's drinking six bottles and her mouth is sandpaper.'"

At eight months, Peyton's pancreas wasn't producing insulin.

"She is the youngest patient with Type One diabetes I ever took care of," pediatric endocrinologist Dr. Daniela Cohen said.

The diagnosis meant Peyton would need insulin every day of her life.

"And the other thing is, we need to check the blood sugar all the time," said Dr. Cohen.

What makes it more challenging is that a baby as young as Peyton can't tell us how she feels.

"Her blood sugar can fluctuate in like 30 to 40 minutes," Dr. Cohen explained.

"So, most parents do a finger stick ten to 20 times a day."

That's why Cohen introduced Peyton's mom, Christina, to a kind of blood glucose sensor called the Dexcom G-6.

It's FDA approved for kids two and over, but doctors felt Peyton was a good candidate for it.

The sensor is inserted under the skin, checks the blood sugar every five minutes, and puts it on a screen for the parents.

An alarm also sounds when the numbers fall out of range so Peyton can get a snack or insulin to correct it.

"It has put our minds at ease," said Christina.

"She gets to do what other kids are doing."

Unlike other blood sugar sensors, the Dexcom G6 needs to be changed just once every ten days.

Parents can even monitor the levels from their cell phones.