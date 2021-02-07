YOUR HEALTH: A better leg for Steve

The procedure that has this husband and father back on his feet

CHICAGO — When it comes to bone cancer surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation are often the only treatment options.

In the past, patients faced possible amputation but there are now improvements that can spare limbs from being removed.

It saved one man's leg in Chicago not once, but twice.

Now, every step Steve Mateja takes is nothing short of a miracle.

At age 19, Steve was diagnosed with bone cancer in his leg.

Back in 1987, many patients would have faced amputation.

"I wasn't one of those people that gave up easily," he said.

"Even through chemotherapy and the original surgeries, I was always, 'what do I need to do?'."

At the time, orthopedic specialist Dr. Henry Finn used a device that allowed him to spare most of Steve's leg.

"We chose to implant a custom-made device that included a cadaver bone that replaced his upper femur as well as his knee," said Dr. Finn with the Chicago Center for Orthopedics.

Steve recovered, went on to get married, and have children: two things he thought might never happen.

Steve was doing well with the implant until late in 2020 when he fell and the implant broke.

33 years later, Dr. Finn had another solution for Steve: an upgraded revision with an orthopedic salvage system, or OSS.

Dr. Finn removed the old implant and reconstructed the limb with the OSS.

"The fit and feel of his original implant compared to the one he has now is like comparing a Yugo to a Ferrari," he explained.

"I've seen him walk before, but not this way," Steve's wife Chelli recalled.

"It was smooth. It was like a normal person walking almost. And it brought tears to my eyes."

For now, Steve is happy to be here and still be on his feet.

"I think it's the biggest gift anybody could give."

Dr. Finn said Steve's original implant lasted 15 or 20 years longer than anticipated.

Most of the early limb implants became worn or failed before 15 years.

The new OSS device should last for the rest of Steve's life.

Another Way to Restore Movement

Cleveland Clinic researchers published findings in Science Translational Medicine on a new method of restoring natural movement sensation in patients with prosthetic arms.

Researchers successfully engineered a sense of complex hand movements in patients with upper limb amputations.

Considered a breakthrough, this may enhance the ability to control their prostheses, independently manage activities of daily living, and improve quality of life.

The team used small, powerful robots to vibrate specific muscles to "turn on" patients' sensation of movement.

This allowed them to feel that their fingers and hands were moving and they were an integrated part of their own body.

"Decades of research has shown that muscles need to sense movement to work properly, explained James Gnadt, program director at the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

"This system basically hacks the neural circuits behind that system."