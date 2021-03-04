YOUR HEALTH: A balloon of cold energy

A faster path to health for patients with persistent AFib

CLEVELAND — Medication has traditionally been the first treatment doctors recommend for atrial fibrillation, of AFib.

But now the expanded use of a cold ablation procedure is increasing options.

In a recent clinical trial, doctors studied the use of a technique called cryoablation as a first line treatment before medication.

During the procedure, doctors used a catheter with a balloon to reach the upper left chamber of the heart, and then used cold energy to ablate cells and block abnormal electrical signals causing the arrhythmia.

"Close to 75 percent of those who had the ablation maintained sinus rhythm," explained Dr. Oussama Wazni, an electrophysiologist at the Cleveland Clinic.

"They felt so much better for their quality of life was much better versus 45%, only 45% in the drug arm."

AFib patients often feel no symptoms

Patients with atrial fibrillation may have no symptoms at all, some may feel a fluttering in their chest, or be out of breath and fatigued.

Over time, the episodes can be more frequent, and last longer.

"The biggest issue though, is that in the atrium, because it's really not pumping it's just quivering, blood can stagnate and cause a clot, and that can cause a stroke."

Every year, atrial fibrillation contributes to the deaths of about 158,000 Americans.

It's a condition where the heartbeat is irregular, and blood doesn't flow well through the heart chambers.

As a result, the FDA expanded the use of the Arctic Front Cryoablation system to treat patients with recurrent AFib.

"We can offer them an ablation sooner than later, and they won't have to deal with the medications and their side effects, and also, the risk of progression of atrial fibrillation," added Dr. Wazni.

Testing the procedure

The global clinical trial is assessing pulsed field ablation (PFA) technology.

Developed by Medtronic, the PulseSelect PFA System uses pulsed electric fields to interrupt pathways and AFib triggers in the heart.

By doing this, it can help the heart restore its regular rhythm.

This technology is non-thermal (meaning there is no heat or extreme cold) and can efficiently isolate the pulmonary veins, which are a major source of triggers of the arrhythmia.

"This new technology is potentially everything we've hoped for in catheter ablation," said Dr. John Hummel, an electrophysiologist at Ohio State's Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital.

"It's easier to use, more efficient and will be better for patients because there's less risk of damage to surrounding tissue and a shorter recovery time. It also may eliminate the need for overnight hospital stays,"

The system was tested as a first line treatment in three separate trials, two in the United States and one in Latin America, Europe and Australia.

The results of all three trials supported the use of cryoablation for patients who have had a sudden increase or recurrent AFib.