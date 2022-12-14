World’s first 4D scan of long Covid lungs changing treatment

Most of us have either had COVID or know somebody who's had it. What happens to the people who don't get better? There's a new high-tech tool to treat long COVID.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOS ANGELES — 97 million Americans have had COVID-19. For most of us, it’s a few days of aches, pains, and fatigue. But for some, called COVID long haulers, the symptoms just don’t go away. Now, the world’s first 4D scan is changing how doctors diagnose and treat long COVID.

Amy Dutrisac remembers how she felt when she and her family realized they had caught COVID.

"I had no energy. My lungs were aching, I had a horrible cough. It was scary,” she recalled.

After a few days, Amy’s daughter and husband started to feel better, but not she didn't.

“I got increasingly worse,” she added.

Amy was one of the first to undergo a new FDA-cleared four-dimensional scan of the lungs.

“It can actually measure air coming from your upper lung on the right, lower lung on the right, upper and left lower lung," Providence St. Joseph Hospital Pulmonary specialist in Orange, California, Dr. Ray Casciari, M.D. explained.

The XV technology uses fluoroscopy, but the new software algorithms convert the scans and allow doctors to see defects caused by long COVID. The color coding allowed Dr. Casciari to immediately see what other lung imaging methods like chest X-rays and CT scans cannot.

The scan helped Dr. Casciari know which targeted therapies to use on Amy.

“It shed light where light needed to be shed,” Amy said.

Now, Amy is breathing easily and is free of her all of her symptoms.

“It's worth it. It changed my life," she added.

Because there’s very little radiation exposure and the cost is low; about $500 per scan; it can be repeated several times. Without being able to successfully treat long COVID, patients could face a lifetime of respiratory problems and even develop conditions like adult-onset asthma. The scan is also being successfully used to treat veterans who have burn pit injuries and patients with emphysema and asthma.