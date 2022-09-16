Colon cancer and weight loss: Study shows losing weight can prevent this disease

Research shows that losing weight reduces the risk of chronic diseases, like Type 2 diabetes and some cancers.

Example video title will go here for this video

BALTIMORE — This year alone, 105,000 Americans will be told they have colon cancer. Most of these cancers start as a growth, or polyp, on the inside lining of the colon. Now, researchers say there’s more evidence that weight loss as an adult may have a significant impact on a person’s risk for the disease.

It’s one of the most critical health problems for Americans – more than two-thirds of all adults are overweight or obese. Losing weight reduces the risk of chronic diseases, like Type 2 diabetes and some cancers.

“Our study is one of the first to suggest a benefit of losing excess weight in helping reduce colorectal polyps, which may help reduce colorectal cancer,” Kathryn Hughes Barry, Ph.D., MPH said.

Dr. Barry is a cancer epidemiologist at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. She and her colleagues used data from 17,000 men and women in the prostate, lung colorectal and ovarian cancer screening trial.

The participants were aged 55 to 74. The researchers found that for overweight or obese adults, losing just two pounds per decade decreased a person’s risk of polyps, which can develop into colorectal cancer.

“When we looked at weight loss, we found there was a 46% decreased risk of these polyps for people who lost weight,” Professor Barry explained.

The researchers say gaining about six pounds or more every five years was associated with a 30% increased risk of polyps. Professor Barry says there are other preventive measures people can take to lower risk, including exercising regularly and eating a fiber-rich diet including whole grains, fruits, and vegetables.

Barry also suggested, “Lowering intake of red meat and processed meats, like deli meat.”

Barry also emphasized the importance of regular colorectal cancer screenings. The recommendation for most adults is to have a colonoscopy at age 45, instead of 50, unless you have a family history of colorectal cancer, in which case your doctor may recommend an even earlier screening.

If this story has impacted your life or prompted you or someone you know to seek or change treatments, please let us know by contacting Ann Sterling at ann.sterling@wqad.com or Marjorie Bekaert Thomas at mthomas@ivanhoe.com.