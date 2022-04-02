YOUR HEALTH: Treating the tremors

There's a new non-invasive treatment that has patients tremor-free immediately.

HACKENSACK, N.J. — 71-year-old Bob Bosloper has played the organ since he was a teenager.

"It's just magnificent," he said. "Especially when I pull out all the stops."

But as Bosloper began to age, his hands began to hold him back.

He had essential tremors in both hands, a genetic condition that grew worse.

"It got very difficult for me to hold my hands on the keys without them shaking. And the fear was that they were going to jump," Bob said.

Essential tremor is a nervous system disorder, an involuntary shaking or twitching that makes it difficult to shave, button a shirt or hold a cup of coffee.

For some, medication helps stop the tremors; others have surgery to implant a device for deep brain stimulation.

But medication made Bob groggy and he wasn't ready for invasive brain surgery.

"Now we have a midway option in between medicine and surgery, the focused ultrasound, where we can non-invasively disrupt those tremor circuits and the tremors are permanently taken care of," said Dr. Hooman Azmi, neurosurgeon at the Hackensack University Medical Center Neuroscience Institute.

The treatment was done with a system called exablate.

Patients wear a helmet that has thousands of small speakers.

"These speakers emit sound that's ultrasound," Dr. Azmi explained. "It's above what we can hear, and they have the capability of going through tissues."

Using MRI guidance, surgeons focus the soundwaves on the precise area of the brain causing the tremors.

The patient is awake, so surgeons can assess how the ultrasound is working.

Chicago's Rush University Medical Center is one of the medical facilities using the ultrasound technology.

Right now, the procedure is only approved for one side.

Bob's right hand stopped shaking immediately after treatment and he was back in church right after.

"I went back the next Sunday and played the organ, even though I had no hair on my head because my head was shaved," Bob said. "It's unbelievable. I can go out with my friends and not be embarrassed to eat a meal."

Diagnosing the tremors

Diagnosing essential tremor involves reviewing your medical history, family history and symptoms and conducting a physical examination.

There are currently no medical tests to diagnose essential tremor, and diagnosing it is often a matter of ruling out other conditions that could be causing your symptoms.

Your doctor may suggest performing a neurological examination, laboratory tests, and performance tests to rule out other potential medical conditions that may cause you to experience symptoms similar to essential tumor.

If your doctor is still unsure if your tremor is essential tremor or Parkinson's disease, they may order a dopamine transporter scan.

This scan can help your doctor tell the difference between the two types of tremor.