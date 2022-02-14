YOUR HEALTH: A cool way to protect the brain

Researchers may have discovered a simple way to treat concussions and traumatic brain injuries.

MADISON, Wis. — A sports injury, a car accident, even a simple bump or blow to the head can cause a concussion or traumatic brain injury.

These injuries can have negative short and long-term effects, such as concentration and memory problems, mood swings, insomnia, and fatigue.

And although two and a half million people get a traumatic brain injury each year, there is one simple fact.

"Traumatic brain injury in general, at the moment, does not have an FDA-approved treatment," said Brown University researcher Harry Cramer III.

That's why researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison are studying how cooling the brain may be able to shield against the negative effects of a concussion or TBI.

But instead of putting an ice pack on the head, these researchers are cooling the brain at a cellular level.

Using brain cells in a dish, they looked for the sweet temperature for cooling.

"What we found in our study was that cooling just a few degrees to about 33 degrees Celsius and then within the first four hours was most beneficial," said UW-Madison researcher Christian Franck.

In their research using microscopes, healthy brain cells show up in green right after a concussion-causing impact and temperature-lowering treatment.

Researchers found 33-degrees preserved most brain cells, while cooling too much, at 31 degrees, caused injury to the cells.

"The targeted application of cooler temperatures in a very controlled way can actually slow down cellular processes that are occurring within these cells after injury," Cramer explained.

Now, scientists are researching the best delivery treatment directly to the brain.

"We were kind of envision it is almost like a little inhaler that has a coolant in it," said Franck.

Focusing on the molecules

A new study shows that an antibody treatment could help traumatic brain injuries.

Published in the journal Science, Jeanne Paz, a U.S. National Science Foundation-funded scientist at Gladstone Institutes and her team identified a specific molecule in a part of the brain called the thalamus that plays a key role in secondary effects of brain injury, such as sleep disruption, epileptic activity, and inflammation.

In collaboration with scientists at Annexon Biosciences, they also showed that an antibody treatment could prevent the development of these negative outcomes.

"Understanding how the traumatic brain injury affects the brain, especially in the long term, is a really important gap in research that could help develop new and better treatment options," said Paz.

