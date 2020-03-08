YOUR HEALTH: A new way to prevent a stroke

The surgeon said "fix it with a stent"

SAN DIEGO — A new treatment to help prevent strokes is cutting the death rate in half.

"The carotid arteries are the two main arteries that run in the neck and profuse the front of the brain" explained University of California San Diego vascular surgeon Dr. Mahmoud Malas.

Traditional stenting uses a catheter to run a stent up from your arm or groin and can be risky.

"As we go in up, we can break little pieces of plaque from the aorta near the heart and cause a stroke," said Dr. Malas.

In the next 40 seconds, someone will have a stroke.

So his team is developing another technique to reduce the risk.

For one patient, Ricardo Levy, an ultrasound revealed plaque in his carotid artery.

Dr. Malas used a combination of procedures to lower the risk for Ricardo.

First, he performed a transcarotid artery revascularization or T-CAR.

"By making a small incision at the base of the neck, we directly can deliver the stent into the carotid artery," said Dr. Malas.

Then he reversed the blood flow into the brain.

"When we're ready to deploy the stents, we clamp the carotid artery," he explained.

The blood will go from the other side of the carotid and get filtered through that filter and then back into the femoral vein.

The patient loses little, if any, blood.

And something else important occurs.

"Essentially, no debris can go up into the brain, and we are able to minimize that risk of stroke," said Dr, Malas.

"This is probably one of the coolest things we do today in vascular surgery."

Researchers studied 316 people who were diagnosed with a major ischemic stroke.

In the test group, high-tech equipment and imaging was used to remove the clot through the patient's blood vessels, restoring blood flow to the brain.

Researchers found a 50% reduction in the overall death rate among the patients who were treated with this procedure called endovascular thrombectomy.

Ricardo is impressed.

"There's not even a scar. Maybe with a microscope, you can find the scar."

The flow reversal has been approved by the FDA.

Right now it`s used for patients who are at high risk for complications, including those who have at least 50 percent blockage of their carotid artery or other neurological symptoms.