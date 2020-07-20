YOUR HEALTH: A serious skin disease hitting women

Now the FDA approves a new drug to help treat scleroderma

CLEVELAND — There is new hope in the treatment of a skin disease that strikes suddenly and can ruin a woman's life.

Scleroderma usually strikes women between the ages of 30 and 50.

And no one knows why.

It's an autoimmune disease that slowly and painfully turns skin and organs into scar tissue.

"I woke up and couldn't breathe, couldn't catch my breath, couldn't carry on a conversation," explained one patient, Lynn Bishop.

"It was immediate."

The pain Bishop was feeling, the shortness of breath, was the beginning of her symptoms of scleroderma.

"From there it progressed to a chronic cough," she remembered.

"I have constant pain in my hands and my feet. It's almost like when your skin feels too tight after sunburn."

Lynn needed 77 pills a week just to get by.

But it's not just the skin. It's a disease that hardens organs and tissues throughout the body.

That includes the lungs.

"It has changed my life."

The once competitive skater and hockey coach could now barely move.

"When you hear there's no treatment or no cure, to me it made me mad. but, 'okay, let's fight'," she said.

"Like there's gotta be something. let's keep working."

The Cleveland Clinic is helping lead the research into scleroderma treatments.

"Unfortunately, nothing makes things go away in scleroderma, but I think we're now starting to see some hope in scleroderma," said pulmonologist Dr. Kristen Highland.

Cleveland Clinic researchers are testing a new drug that slows the progression of scleroderma in the lungs.

576 patients took the drug Ofev.

After 52 weeks, patients had a 44% slower loss of their lung function compared to those who received a placebo.

"My lung function test has improved incredibly," said Bishop.

Commonly reported side effects with Ofev include stomach pains, headache, weight loss, and hypertension.

But Lynn says it helped her feel better physically and emotionally.

"It was something that gave me hope. I feel like I have my life back."

To be diagnosed with scleroderma the doctor must go through a full family medical history, perform a thorough physical exam and then run several tests.

These include blood tests to look for elevated levels of immune factors such as antinuclear antibodies, and pulmonary function tests to measure how well the lungs are functioning.

An x-ray or CT scan might also be used to check for lung damage.

Gastrointestinal tests can determine if the scleroderma has affected the esophagus and kidney function tests which include measuring blood pressure and protein levels in the patient`s urine.