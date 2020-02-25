Several Iowans being monitored for coronavirus

As of February 26, the 12 people being watched have exhibited no symptoms.

Twelve people in Iowa are being monitored for the coronavirus, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

A chart on their website is being updated with the number of people in the state being monitored. On Wednesday, February 26, the chart showed that 12 people were considered "asymptomatic," which means they were not showing any symptoms.

That number increased from Monday, when the chart showed that seven Iowans were being monitored with no symptoms.

The IDPH says "the overall risk to Iowans is low right now."

Monitoring began back on February 3, as part of a recommendation from the President's Task Force on Coronavirus.

The IDPH indicated that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention was monitoring an outbreak first identified in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China.