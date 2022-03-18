YOUR HEALTH: A 'hedgehog' treatment for ovarian cancer

One researcher says it's a "magic bullet" for some cancer patients

PITTSBURGH — Ovarian cancer is called "the silent killer" because it often isn't discovered until it's in a late stage.

Now, scientists have discovered genes, including one named after a popular video game, that may play a part in improving treatment.

Researchers in Pittsburgh have identified cells, called mesenchymal cells, or MSC, that form a barrier around ovarian cancer.

That means immunotherapies designed for a patient's own T-cells won't work.

"So, the T-cells come to the tumor, but they get stuck on the outside and they can't get in and do their job," explained Dr. Ronald Buckanovich of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

Those cells travel to the cancer through what's called the "Hedgehog Pathway".

"Which is a silly name," Dr. Buckanovich admitted.

But it has an important role.

The Hedgehog got its name because, in early genetic studies, fruit flies with a certain genetic mutation had hair that stood up like a hedgehog.

In fact, one of the Harvard researchers who made the discovery had kids who loved videogames, so he named one gene after Sonic the Hedgehog.

"There are drugs that inhibit the hedgehog pathway that are FDA approved. They're used to treat basal cell carcinoma, mengenal blastoma," said Dr. Buckanovich.

He and fellow Pittsburgh researchers, want to test a combination therapy.

Patients would take drugs that block the hedgehog genes.

They would also take another immunotherapy drug called atezolizumab.

Allowing the immunotherapy drugs past the MSC cells, so they can fight ovarian cancer.

The scientists tested the drugs in animals and found the combination worked to allow immune cells to get past the MSC barrier.

Researchers have applied to the FDA to begin a small trial of the combination treatment in people.

Why it's a "silent killer"

Ovarian cancer can sneak up on you if you don't pay attention to the symptoms and ask questions at your next doctor's visit.

Some signs and symptoms to look out for are:

abdominal bloating or swelling

quickly feeling full when eating

weight loss

discomfort in the pelvic area, fatigue

back pain

changes in bowel habits (i.e., constipation)

a frequent need to urinate

In addition to the symptoms, you should also consult your doctor about conditions that could put you at risk of ovarian cancer like older age, family history of ovarian cancer, being overweight or obese, endometriosis, and never having been pregnant.

There are new treatments

New advances in treatment for ovarian cancer have been recently approved by the FDA.

Anti-angiogenics and PARP inhibitors are some of the newest types of drugs created to help slow down the progression and aggressiveness of cancer.

In the last three years, the FDA has approved four new uses of the PARP inhibitors:

Rucaparib, for maintenance treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer

Olaparib, for women with advanced epithelial ovarian cancer

Olaparib plus bevacizumab, for maintenance treatment in women with advanced ovarian cancer

Niraparib, for maintenance treatment to keep the cancer at bay after chemotherapy.

Research is in progress to improve the technology that can detect ovarian cancer at earlier stages.