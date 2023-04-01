A new hope for fighting congestive heart failure

Congestive heart failure can affect anyone at any age and is equally likely to occur in both men and women. A new procedure wants to give people more hope and time.

LOS ANGELES — More than five million people in the U.S. are living with congestive heart failure – it’s the most common diagnosis in hospitalized patients over the age of 65. Symptoms are often debilitating, leaving patients unable to live normal, active lives. Now, a new procedure is giving hope to patients who were running out of options and time.

Steven Willis gets emotional just thinking about what his life was like.

“It didn't look very promising, especially when I was advised that I had a year to live,” he recalled.

Steven’s tricuspid valve was failing fast.

“All the blood that comes from the lower body and the upper body goes through the tricuspid valve," said Scripps Memorial Hospital interventional cardiologist Curtiss Stinis.

Blood was flowing backward within Steven’s heart. Medications can work for a while, but outcomes with open heart surgery are not good.

“Tricuspid regurgitation is one of the most ignored diseases of the heart because until recently, we really had minimal treatments for it,” Dr. Stinis added.

Dr. Stinis used a new transcatheter tricuspid valve replacement, or TTVR, that anchors to the walls of the existing valve.

“This can all be put in through a tiny incision in the vein, in the groin without any type of open heart surgery,” he explained.

Compared to open heart surgery, the procedure is minimally invasive, takes less time, the incision is smaller, there’s less risk of infection, and recovery time is quicker.

Steven left the hospital the very next morning. His symptoms are gone, and now at 81…