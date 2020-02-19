Muscatine County application to join Southeast Iowa mental health region denied

This is the second time the county's request has been denied. It's unclear if they will apply for a third time.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Muscatine County has been denied for a second time after applying to join the Southeast Iowa mental health region.

The application comes months after the county decided to pull away from the Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disabilities region.

Currently, the Southeast Iowa region serves Des Moines, Henry, Jefferson, Keokuk, Lee, Louisa, Washington and Van Buren Counties.