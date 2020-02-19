Muscatine County application to join Southeast Iowa mental health region denied

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Muscatine County has been denied for a second time after applying to join the Southeast Iowa mental health region.
The application comes months after the county decided to pull away from the Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disabilities region.
Currently, the Southeast Iowa region serves Des Moines, Henry, Jefferson, Keokuk, Lee, Louisa, Washington and Van Buren Counties.
Muscatine County is now expected to be assigned to another region. There is no word on whether the county will make a third request.