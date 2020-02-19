x
Skip Navigation

WQAD.com

your-health

Muscatine County application to join Southeast Iowa mental health region denied

This is the second time the county's request has been denied. It's unclear if they will apply for a third time.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Muscatine County has been denied for a second time after applying to join the Southeast Iowa mental health region.

The application comes months after the county decided to pull away from the Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disabilities region.

Currently, the Southeast Iowa region serves Des Moines, Henry, Jefferson, Keokuk, Lee, Louisa, Washington and Van Buren Counties. 

Muscatine County is now expected to be assigned to another region.  There is no word on whether the county will make a third request.

RELATED: YOUR HEALTH: Is the source of better mental health found in your gut?

RELATED: Iowa Condition of the State: Governor calls for sales tax increase, other tax cuts

RELATED: THE CITIES PODCAST: How to get through a mental health crisis right now