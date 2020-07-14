Where and when you should wear a mask

Genesis Health System Infection Prevention Coordinator Lisa Caffery answers the question Wednesday, July 15th.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Masks have been a hot topic of late, especially as the weather's warmed up.

Do you really need to wear one when it's hot outside?

Health experts from UnityPoint Health say it's not necessary to wear one when you're outside and able to physically distance yourself from others, but in crowded outdoor spaces, you need one.

As for being uncomfortable, experts say to take regular breaks from wearing your mask. You can find a place to sit down, away from others.

Do health experts at Genesis Health System agree?