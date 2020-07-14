Where and when you should wear a mask

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Masks have been a hot topic of late, especially as the weather's warmed up.
Do you really need to wear one when it's hot outside?
Health experts from UnityPoint Health say it's not necessary to wear one when you're outside and able to physically distance yourself from others, but in crowded outdoor spaces, you need one.
As for being uncomfortable, experts say to take regular breaks from wearing your mask. You can find a place to sit down, away from others.
Do health experts at Genesis Health System agree?
Infection Prevention Coordinator Lisa Caffery gets into the topic Wednesday, July 15th, during Good Morning Quad Cities. Her live interview airs in between 6 and 6:30 a.m.