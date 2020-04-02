Join WQAD News 8 and Wear RED This Friday!

You’re going to be seeing RED this Friday. Here’s why. Friday, February 7th is the 16th Annual National Wear Red Day. It’s organized every yea...

You’re going to be seeing RED this Friday. Here’s why.



Friday, February 7th is the 16th Annual National Wear Red Day. It’s organized every year by the American Heart Association and the “Go Red For Women” Movement. February is also American Heart Month.

Everyone is encouraged to wear red to show their support for heart health, specifically women survivors of heart attack and stroke. Cardiovascular disease kills one woman every 80 seconds and takes more lives than all forms of cancer combined. Heart disease and stroke also impact the lives of 1 in 3 women – or 1/3 of mothers, sisters and friends – and cardiac events are on the rise in young women in their 20s.

If you participate in National Wear Red Day, feel free to post pictures on social media using the hashtag #WearRedDay and tagging the American Heart Association in your posts:

On Facebook: @AmericanHeartAssociationIowa

On Twitter: @AHAIowa

On Instagram: @AHAIowa

SAVE THE DATES: WQAD News 8 is a proud Media Sponsor of the annual Quad Cities Heart Ball, which takes place February 29, 2020. Click here for more information about that upcoming event. We are also the Media Sponsor of the Quad Cities Heart Walk on May 16, 2020 and the Quad Cities Go Red for Women Event on October 22, 2020.

For more information on the American Heart Association, click here.