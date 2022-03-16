YOUR HEALTH: See the ICU of the future

Artificial Intelligence is helping hospital intensive care units treat patients more efficiently.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — COVID-19 surges have put a huge strain on hospitals and in the critical isolated care units, or ICUs.

They were filled to capacity with not only coronavirus patients with severe respiratory ailments but also patients fighting for the lives due to an accident, cancer or heart problems.

Add all of this to a nursing shortage and burn-out issues for workers and it creates a major healthcare problem.

More hospitals are now turning to Artificial Intelligence to help ease the strain.

"Artificial intelligence and other technologies can be used with our advantage," explained Dr. Azra Bihorac of the University of Florida College of Medicine.

A group of University of Florida health researchers is using AI to capture information from sensors, meters, and cameras while constantly monitoring the most critical of patients.

"We utilize pervasive sensing sensors that can be placed on patients in their environment and continuously monitor whatever they are doing," said Dr. Bihorac.

Sensing a patient's needs

In addition to the vital signs, in the ICU of the future a patient's pain level will be captured through visual cues such as body movement, muscle twitching and facial expressions.

Sensors record head and limb movements, posture and mobility.

"It will help the physicians and nurses to be able to monitor the patients, to be able to also to predict the trajectory of the patients in the ICU," said Biomedical engineer Parisa Rashidi.

Computer algorithms analyze the data flowing from the patient and their room.

"Those are the algorithms that help you predict who is going to get sicker in the next three, four, five hours," added Dr. Bihorac.

Giving a continuous look into exactly how a patient is doing even when a nurse or doctor isn't in the room.

"There are like multiple humans observing the patients in the same time and then bringing that information in summarized form to the doctors," said Dr. Bihorac.

Making machines do the "busy work"

Artificially intelligent computer systems are used extensively in medical sciences.

Right now, common applications include diagnosing patients, end-to-end drug discovery and development, improving communication between physician and patient, transcribing medical documents, such as prescriptions, and remotely treating patients.

While computer systems often execute tasks more efficiently than humans; more recently, state-of-the-art computer algorithms have achieved accuracies which are at par with human experts in the field of medical sciences.

Some speculate that it is only a matter of time before humans are completely replaced in certain roles within the medical sciences

New advances seen in hospital AI

A study has comprehensively reviewed the research and development on state-of-the-art applications of artificial intelligence for combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the process of literature retrieval, the relevant literature from citation databases including ScienceDirect, Google Scholar, and Preprints from arXiv, medRxiv, and bioRxiv was selected.

Recent advances in the field of AI-based technologies are critically reviewed and summarized as well as various challenges associated with the use of these technologies are highlighted.

The comparison between various machine learning (ML) and deep learning (DL) methods, the dominant AI-based technique, mostly used ML and DL methods for COVID-19 detection, diagnosis, screening, classification, drug repurposing, prediction, and forecasting, and insights about where the current research is heading are highlighted.

Recent research and development in the field of artificial intelligence has greatly improved the COVID-19 screening, diagnostics, and prediction and results in better scale-up, timely response, most reliable, and efficient outcomes, and sometimes outperforms humans in certain healthcare tasks.

