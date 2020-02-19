x
Illinois lawmakers push bill aimed at helping patients get medication and care quicker

Lawmakers at a press conference on Tuesday, February 18 expressed that current prior authorization systems make healthcare providers jump through hoops.

 A bill that has been proposed in the Illinois Senate aims to help patients get the medication and care they need.

Currently, health insurance plans require prior authorization for some medications and procedures, which can cause delays in patient treatment. 

The bill being pushed through the Senate would not rid prior authorization, but would make the process quicker and more transparent. 