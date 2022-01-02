YOUR HEALTH: A hip that's as good as new

An Illinois surgeon offers a hip replacement that allows patients a greater range of motion.

CHICAGO — Hip replacements can be life changing, but they can also reduce mobility.

According to American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, more than 450,000 total hip replacements are done in the U.S every year, and younger people are finding a need for them.

A new type of hip replacement is allowing patients full range of motion without fear of dislocation.

"Wake up. Pain. Tie my shoes. Pain. I stopped doing yoga, which was one of my favorite things to do," Angelica Kodosky said.

"I was in so much pain," the 47-year-old mother of two said.

Kodosky knew she would need a hip replacement but feared she could not continue yoga without causing damage to her new hip.

"Certain activities - yoga, Pilates, waterskiing - things that I think could potentially put them at high risk for dislocation," Dr. Craig DellaValle of Rush University Medical Center said.

DellaValle is now offering a dual mobility hip replacement.

Find out more on Rush Medical Center's hip replacement program here.

Unlike a traditional hip replacement where a single ball moves inside a socket, the dual-mobility system has an additional implant.

"You've got either a metal or ceramic ball, a larger ball on top of it and a metal liner which goes into the cup. So it's a slightly more complicated bearing system," he said.

The system reduces the risk for dislocation, which is the No. 1 reason for hip replacement failure. It can "potentially provide the patient with better range of motion to do certain activities that normally we wouldn't be enthused about them doing that require higher degrees of range of motion," Della Valle said.

Such as yoga.

Kodosky did the dual mobility hip replacement and is feeling better than ever.

"I had the life I had before, and I'm very happy," she said.

Patients are getting younger

A growing number of adolescents in the U.S. are undergoing total hip replacement surgeries, according to study findings from researchers at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City.

The results were shared at the American College of Rheumatology annual meeting in with the presentation listed under the name "Use of Total Hip Arthroplasty in Patients Under 21 Years Old: A U.S. Population Analysis" and since have been published in The Journal of Arthroplasty.

The finding showed that between 2000 and 2016, the number of total hip arthroplasty (THA) procedures performed in patients under 21 years of age have increased from 347 to 551, while the total pediatric population in the U.S. has remained stable.

Traditionally, most young patients undergoing THA suffer from developmental bone or joint ailments or juvenile inflammatory arthritis.

The new study has revealed that the upswing in THA procedures in young patients is not being driven by a rise in the number of children with inflammatory joint disease.