YOUR HEALTH: The disease that takes your breath away

New hope to help people whose hearts are failing... yet again.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Seniors are surviving longer than ever before and researchers are working on ways to make sure older adults can live healthier lives into their 80's and 90's.

That means some corrective surgeries need to be corrected again, if possible.

Each year, 182,000 people have a heart valve replacement and now many of those patients will need to have that valve replaced during their lifetime.

For John Bowler, his first surgery at age 45 was a bypass. His second was to repair a failing mitral valve.

So, when he started having trouble walking, he knew it was life-threatening.

"I would go around, and I'd have to stop, you know, catch my breath," he recalled.

His doctor said it was critical.

"He could barely walk 10 feet," said Dr. Siddharth Wayangankar, Structural Interventionalist at Baptist Heart Specialists in Jacksonville, Florida.

For John, another open-heart surgery was too risky.

But for him, timing proved to be everything.

A new FDA-approved procedure gave Bowler a second chance to replace his already repaired mitral valve.

The new procedure, called transcatheter mitral valve in ring, or TMVIR, uses a catheter to replace a valve in the ring.

"The innovative factor about this procedure is that we have used the technology that's tried and tested in the aortic position," explained Dr. Wayangankar.

"We take the same valve, we reverse it. We go from the right side of the heart to the left side, all transcatheter, all minimally invasive through the groin of the patient."

The valve starts working immediately. compared to open-heart surgery, patients recover quicker and feel better faster.

Bowler said he was refused by three surgeons for open-heart surgery because he was too high of a risk. Without this new minimally-invasive procedure, he says there would have been little doctors would, or could, have done to save him.

Quad City hospital reaches milestone

UnityPoint Trinity Medical Center celebrated its 400th TAVR surgery.

“This wouldn’t be possible without our highly-skilled care team and physicians we partner with at UnityPoint Health who continually look to improve safety," said Kathy Pulley, Director of Cardiology Services at UnityPoint Health Trinity.

"We thank them for their dedication to providing high-quality care to the people in our community.”

The Trinity team performs TAVR procedures in the state-of-the-art cardiac cath lab hybrid operating room suite at the Trinity Rock Island hospital campus.

When it comes to the heart, is everyone treated equally?

In the study conducted by the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, researchers found that during the initial growth phase of TAVR programs between 2012 and 2018, United States hospitals in wealthier communities and metropolitan areas were more likely to start TAVR programs, while hospitals in poorer or rural communities were less likely to start TAVR programs.

The number of TAVR procedures was 1.19% lower for each 1% increase in patients with markers of lower socioeconomic status.

The analysis indicates just over 98% of the new TAVR programs during the six-year study period opened in metropolitan areas and were in metropolitan areas that had pre-existing TAVR programs 50% of the time.

Where's the problem?

Many heart valve problems are identified by the presence of a murmur.

While some murmurs are harmless, others can indicate a valve problem.

Heart valve problems can be caused by congenital defects, aging and age-related valve disease, and illnesses and conditions.

Heart valve problems may include stenosis, regurgitation, prolapse, and atresia.

Heart valve problems make the heart work harder and over time this can lead to heart failure.

It is important to have yearly check-ups with a health care provider or specialist to see if lifestyle changes and medication can help your heart from needing a heart valve replacement.

In some cases, surgery may be needed to repair a damaged valve and sometimes the valve must be removed and replaced with a new one.

