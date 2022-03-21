YOUR HEALTH: A totally new 'total heart'

Doctors are testing a new type of artificial heart for patients with end-stage heart failure.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 3,500 people in the United States are in desperate need of a heart transplant.

Some patients with end-stage heart failure are eligible for an L-VAD, a pump that moves blood into the left chamber of the heart. But there have been very few options for people who have both sides of the heart failing.

For the first time in the U.S., surgeons have implanted an experimental total heart pump into patients.

It comes from a French medical company that designed a new type of bioprosthetic heart called the Aeson.

"They developed a total artificial heart that mimics the human pulse on both the right and left side," said Dr. Mark Slaughter of the University of Louisville School of Medicine.

Your heart beats 100,000 times a day, 35 million times a year, 2.5 billion times over the average lifetime.

But sometimes, the heart doesn't pump as well as it should.

Scientists have developed a device called an L-VAD that helps the heart move blood on the left side- but in the past have had little success with a total artificial heart.

"It, sort of, would make sense that if we can, you know, build a rocket and send somebody to the moon, you think we then would be able to develop a pump that would be able to do things similar to the heart," said Dr. Slaughter.

Dr. Slaughter and his colleagues at the University of Louisville implanted the Aeson in two patients with end-stage heart failure, the second and third recipients in the United States.

During the complicated procedure, surgeons removed the patients' failing ventricles.

Then, much like a heart transplant, surgeons attach the pump. A lead line connects to a portable power source that keeps the device running.

"They immediately feel better, their blood pressure's better. Their pulse is returned to normal. Their breathing is better because their lungs don't fill up with fluid," he said.

The sickest patients are getting the heart

The Aeson is designed as a bridge to transplant, giving patients more time until a donor heart is available.

The Aeson Total Heart is already approved for use in Europe where 20 devices have been implanted.

In the United States, Duke University performed the first implant.

University of Louisville surgeons followed with the second, and the third, the first woman in the world to be implanted with the device.

The University of Louisville says the second patient is still hospitalized in serious condition.

The first female patient was released from the hospital in October but died about a month later.

There are new medications on the horizon

New heart failure treatments that have been approved by the FDA include Farxiga (dapagliflozin) oral tablets for adults with heart failure.

In clinical trials this was shown to improve survival and reduce the need to go to the hospital.

In the study, participants were randomly assigned to receive a once-daily dose of either 10 milligrams of Farxiga or a placebo and after 18 months, people who received Farxiga had fewer cardiovascular deaths and trips to the hospital for heart failure than those who received the placebo.