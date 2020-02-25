7 Iowans being monitored for coronavirus

As of February 24, the seven people being watched have exhibited no symptoms.

Seven people in Iowa are being monitored for the coronavirus, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

A chart on their website is being updated with the number of people in the state being monitored. On Monday, February 24, the chart showed that seven people were considered "asymptomatic," which means they were not showing any symptoms.

The IDPH says "the overall risk to Iowans is low right now."

Monitoring began back on February 3, as part of a recommendation from the President's Task Force on Coronavirus.

The IDPH indicated that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention was monitoring an outbreak first identified in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China.