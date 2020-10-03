Watch Live at 10:30AM: Iowa governor updates residents after disaster proclamation

Governor Kim Reynolds declared a disaster proclamation in response to eight people in the state contracting coronavirus.

One day after signing a proclamation of disaster emergency in response to the coronavirus, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds was expected to update residents in a press conference.

The proclamation activates Iowa's emergency response plan. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health said that plan authorizes Iowa agencies to tap into resources like staff and equipment to respond to a potential spread of the illness.

The proclamation comes after eight people in the state were diagnosed with coronavirus after traveling. The IDPH said all of those people are recovering in isolation at home.

In looking at other health concerns across the nation, the Centers for Disease Control estimates that during the 2019-2020 influenza season, there have been at least 34 million illnesses, with 350,000 hospitalized and 20,000 deaths.