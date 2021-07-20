Wastewater discharging into Davenport's Walnut Creek

Wastewater was spotted discharging into Walnut Creek in Davenport on Tuesday, July 20.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Wastewater was spotted discharging into Walnut Creek in Davenport on Tuesday, July 20, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

The discharge was spotted around 2 p.m. by a resident who reported seeing wastewater bubbling up near the creek toward the end of Blue Grass Road, north of West River Drive. This is on the southwest edge of Davenport.

The City of Davenport had equipment at the site working to figure out if there is damage to a pipeline, and where the damage or leak might be. Crews are expected to fix any damage that is found.

"They don't know how much wastewater has been unloaded and how long it's been going," said the DNR statement.