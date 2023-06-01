Increasing access to mental health in the Quad Cities

Vera French is working on renovating a new office building in Bettendorf to meet the mental health needs of those in the Quad Cities.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — In 2022, Vera French served about 5,800 patients with mental health care, and in the last two years helped almost 8,910 people with their holistic mental health services.

"The demand for the services Vera French provides has never been higher," Vera French Chief Operations Officer Denise Beenk said. "We need more space for outpatient clinical and case management services, plus we are adding a program to treat substance use using a holistic approach."

Due to an increase in citizens seeking care, Vera French decided to begin the construction of a new outpatient mental health clinic in Bettendorf. The goal of this location is to increase access to health care, including outpatient care which according to Dr. Whitaker has increased by 18% in the last year.

"Our expansion to a second full-service clinic on Middle Road not only expands geographic access, but also means we are expanding our mental health workforce as well to meet the growing needs of our community,” Vera French CEO Dr. Richard Whitaker Jr. said.

Construction on this new facility is already in progress, and Vera French hopes to see patients utilizing this location by the end of 2023. The location will also contribute 15 to 20 jobs to the Quad Cities area, with 12 to 15 going to licensed mental health providers.

”The expansion helps ensure the sustainability and longevity of Vera French in the coming years and decades to serve our community and larger region,” said Robert Eby, chair of the Vera French board of directors.