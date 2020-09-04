US suicide rate climbs 35% since 1999, new report finds

Suicide rates are typically higher for men and are higher for those in rural areas. If you or someone you know needs help, please call 1-800-273-8255.

The suicide rate in the United States continues to rise, increasing 35% for almost two decades from 1999 through 2018, according to a new data brief released by the National Center for Health Statistics on Wednesday.

The report included mortality data from the center's National Vital Statistics System.

The data showed that the suicide rate climbed from 10.5 suicide deaths per 100,000 people in 1999 to a rate of 14.2 in 2018 -- increasing on average by about 0.8% each year from 1999 to 2006 and then by 2.1% per year thereafter.

Suicides rates are higher for men:

The data also revealed differences in suicide rates among boys and men compared with girls and women, as rates for males were 3.5 to 4.5 times the rate for females during the entire time period of the new report.



Rates are lowest among those 10 to 14:

There were also patterns in the data by age. Among females, suicide rates were highest among those ages 45 to 64 and lowest among those ages 10 to 14, the report found. Among males, the data showed that suicide rates were highest among those ages 75 and older and lowest among those ages 10 to 14.



Rates are higher in rural regions:

Overall, US suicide rates in 2018 were found to be higher in rural regions than urban. The data showed that in 2018 the suicide rate among females was 5.1 per 100,000 in urban counties compared with 8.2 in rural counties. In 2018, the suicide rate among males was 18.3 per 100,000 in urban counties versus 31 in rural counties.